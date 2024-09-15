WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases Shares of 18,474 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,668,000. W.W. Grainger comprises about 1.1% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 131,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GWW opened at $993.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.16. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $674.41 and a 12-month high of $1,034.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $959.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $954.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,014.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GWW

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.