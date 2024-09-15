WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 38,930 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,493 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 38,930 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 274.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.05. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

