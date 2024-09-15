WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 257,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 200,146 shares.The stock last traded at $43.45 and had previously closed at $43.26.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEDJ. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $91,000.

About WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

