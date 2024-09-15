WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Short Interest Up 122.9% in August

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 122.9% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
WithSecure Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FSOYF opened at C$1.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.09. WithSecure Oyj has a 1 year low of C$1.11 and a 1 year high of C$1.21.
About WithSecure Oyj
