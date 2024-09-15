Worldcoin Price Tops $1.54 on Top Exchanges (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00002562 BTC on popular exchanges. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $678.65 million and approximately $85.82 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Worldcoin has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Worldcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.62 or 0.00260054 BTC.

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin’s genesis date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 439,763,055 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 437,176,910.03257287 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.52551365 USD and is up 2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 335 active market(s) with $125,646,508.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Worldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Worldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Worldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.