Wrapmanager Inc. Has $231,000 Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $142.41 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $148.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.83 and its 200-day moving average is $105.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.76 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on Carpenter Technology from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRS

About Carpenter Technology

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.