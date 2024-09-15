Wrapmanager Inc. Has $240,000 Holdings in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. CWM LLC grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 950.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 52.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 100.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Shares of PYCR opened at $13.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -33.88, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $25.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYCR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Paycor HCM Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

