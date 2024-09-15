Wrapmanager Inc. Has $259,000 Position in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,484 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,573,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 5.2% during the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 573.5% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 15,135 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,611,000.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $45.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.07. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $45.14.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.7248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

GGAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.