Wrapmanager Inc. Invests $303,000 in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,120 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1,011.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 581,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,244,000 after purchasing an additional 529,591 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 2,289.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $693,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 240.1% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.31, for a total transaction of $326,254.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,935,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,215,132.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $240,212.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.31, for a total value of $326,254.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,935,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,215,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,367. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $169.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.59. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $283.00.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

