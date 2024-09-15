Wrapmanager Inc. Invests $339,000 in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 14.4% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 76,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in AMERISAFE by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AMERISAFE during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

AMERISAFE stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $930.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $54.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.29.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

AMERISAFE Profile

(Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Articles

