Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 1,286 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 32.7% in the second quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 38.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 41,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE ZWS opened at $32.87 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.14 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 52,851 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $1,720,300.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,608,915.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Aimee Katz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $2,904,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,574,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,593,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 52,851 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $1,720,300.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,915.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,715 shares of company stock worth $6,638,953 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZWS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

