Wrapmanager Inc. Sells 293 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank increased its position in Snowflake by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 25.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 2.0% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $162,121.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,045.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,295 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $162,121.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,045.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 512,262 shares of company stock valued at $63,340,261. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.03.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.6 %

SNOW stock opened at $113.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.09.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

