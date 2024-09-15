Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 98.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 90,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 250,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 50,821 shares during the period. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of CL opened at $105.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.23.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

