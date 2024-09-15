Wrapmanager Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 136,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Syntrinsic LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Syntrinsic LLC now owns 220,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 850.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 586,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,172,000 after purchasing an additional 63,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 35,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $66.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

