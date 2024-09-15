Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Price Hits $0.0805 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Wrapped CRO token can now be bought for $0.0805 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped CRO has a total market cap of $68.88 million and $589,850.83 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped CRO Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 856,134,915 tokens. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 855,259,185.9294221. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.08267954 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $729,247.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

