Wrapped HBAR Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $563,256.68 (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $14.16 million and $563,256.68 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for $0.0516 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000086 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.49 or 0.00258429 BTC.

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,455,683 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 274,737,804.490504 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.0516768 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $624,286.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

