Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Wrapped Pulse has a total market cap of $339.82 million and $4.36 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Pulse Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,824,107,355,808 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,824,989,966,813.945. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00003876 USD and is up 3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $4,501,397.23 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

