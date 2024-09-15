Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

Get Xcel Brands alerts:

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 179.30%. The company had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Xcel Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Brands by 31.6% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 145,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.