Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELBFree Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Xcel Brands Stock Performance

Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELBGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 179.30%. The company had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Brands will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Xcel Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Brands by 31.6% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 145,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

