Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF) Short Interest Update

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, an increase of 110.7% from the August 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Stock Performance
Xiabuxiabu Catering Management stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. Xiabuxiabu Catering Management has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.15.
About Xiabuxiabu Catering Management
