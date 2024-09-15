Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF) Short Interest Update

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XIAXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,000 shares, an increase of 110.7% from the August 15th total of 56,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management Stock Performance

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. Xiabuxiabu Catering Management has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

About Xiabuxiabu Catering Management

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management (China) Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Chinese hotpot restaurants in the People's Republic of China. It owns and operates restaurants under the Xiabuxiabu brand name, and restaurants under the Coucou brand name in Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, and Hong Kong.

