XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF) Insider Buys £151.62 in Stock

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Free Report) insider Richard Harpham acquired 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £151.62 ($198.27).

LON:XPF opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.18) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 14.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of £23.65 million, a PE ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of 2.59. XP Factory Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

Recommended Stories

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

