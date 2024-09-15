ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Stock Price Down 1.9%

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $18.27. Approximately 534,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,059,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.20 to $13.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.84.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.40.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a positive return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.33%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently -4.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2,341.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,431.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

