ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $48.71

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.71 ($0.64) and traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.54). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.54), with a volume of 381,603 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £40.62 million, a P/E ratio of -244.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.87.

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom, India, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company's services portfolio comprises dubbing, audio postproduction, audio description, subtitling, scripting, metadata, artwork, compliance, and content mastering services; and asset health check services.

