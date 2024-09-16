103,080 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Bought by Johns Hopkins University

Johns Hopkins University bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,062,000. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Johns Hopkins University’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Johns Hopkins University owned about 0.25% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $277.23 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.42 and a twelve month high of $291.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.55.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.