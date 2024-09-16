1,234 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Acquired by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Universal Display by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of OLED opened at $209.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.47, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.61. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $133.67 and a twelve month high of $237.00.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.46 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Universal Display

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.