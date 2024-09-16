162,580 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 162,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,779,000. Centene comprises about 0.5% of Quantbot Technologies LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Centene by 154.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Up 0.7 %

CNC opened at $75.35 on Monday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

