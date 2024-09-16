180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW) Short Interest Update

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the August 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
180 Life Sciences Price Performance
NASDAQ:ATNFW remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Monday. 2,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,955. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. 180 Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.
180 Life Sciences Company Profile
