181 Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Purchased by Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $215.05 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.15 and a 200 day moving average of $203.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.45 and a 1-year high of $226.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

