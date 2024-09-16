20,395 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,486,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $476,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 627,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,322,000 after acquiring an additional 192,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $996,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.67.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $100.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.01. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $105.41.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.02%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

