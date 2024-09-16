204,607 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 204,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CII. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $47,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $237,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:CII opened at $19.34 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0995 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.