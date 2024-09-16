360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP) Insider Tony Pitt Buys 743,139 Shares

360 Capital Group Limited (ASX:TGP – Get Free Report) insider Tony Pitt acquired 743,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.62 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$460,746.18 ($307,164.12).
Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 13th, Tony Pitt purchased 289,059 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of A$184,997.76 ($123,331.84).
- On Thursday, September 5th, Tony Pitt bought 545,850 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.58 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$315,501.30 ($210,334.20).
- On Friday, August 23rd, Tony Pitt purchased 242,727 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.60 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$145,636.20 ($97,090.80).
- On Wednesday, June 19th, Tony Pitt bought 189,000 shares of 360 Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.62 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$117,180.00 ($78,120.00).
360 Capital Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 26.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
About 360 Capital Group
360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, investment and funds management group, focused on strategic and active investment management of real estate assets. Led by a highly experienced team, the Group operates in Australian and New Zealand investing across real estate equity and credit opportunities.
