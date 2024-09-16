6,037 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Bought by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $29.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

