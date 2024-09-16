ABCMETA (META) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.29

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $19,272.36 and $0.29 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000019 USD and is down -1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

