Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANF. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $786,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $4,122,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of ANF stock opened at $142.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.63. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $196.99.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at $15,627,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total value of $1,321,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at $15,627,594. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,256. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Argus lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.57.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

