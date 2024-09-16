Abound Wealth Management Has $157,000 Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 808.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 911.1% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 637.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $268.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.51. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.05 and a twelve month high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.56.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,548.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $3,058,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,179,582.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,548.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,113 shares of company stock valued at $10,237,521 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

