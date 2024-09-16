Abound Wealth Management Takes $62,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $69.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.86. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $71.11. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

