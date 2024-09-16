Aerodrome Finance Trading Up 17.6% This Week (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001139 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $105.30 million and $15.42 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000074 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,263,541,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,263,541,291.8063338 with 615,102,512.0515789 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.65986695 USD and is down -3.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $12,886,115.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

