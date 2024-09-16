Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AGYS. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

AGYS stock traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $103.21. 67,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.87. Agilysys has a twelve month low of $63.78 and a twelve month high of $114.70.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 40.32%. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $1,097,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,367 shares in the company, valued at $85,441,345.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 249 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $25,405.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,818,543.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $1,097,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,367 shares in the company, valued at $85,441,345.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,107,417. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 162.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Agilysys by 390.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agilysys by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

