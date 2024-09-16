Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) PT Raised to C$31.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AGI. TD Securities lifted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$25.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$26.50 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.80.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AGI

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

AGI stock traded down C$0.07 on Monday, reaching C$28.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$14.80 and a 52 week high of C$28.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.07. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of C$455.07 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 1.4766404 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total transaction of C$286,414.32. In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.38, for a total value of C$102,624.00. Also, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total transaction of C$286,414.32. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,254 shares of company stock worth $1,595,878. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.