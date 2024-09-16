Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT) Short Interest Update

Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,600 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 215,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNT. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Allient by 798.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Allient by 0.7% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 98,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allient during the first quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Allient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allient in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALNT stock opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Allient has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25.

Allient ( NASDAQ:ALNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $136.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.55 million. Allient had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allient will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Allient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALNT shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Allient from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Allient from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Allient from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

