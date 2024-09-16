Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.96.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLO shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ALLO opened at $2.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.10. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.78.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 223,139.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,349,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $5,192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,177,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,147 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 340.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 24.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,550,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 507,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

