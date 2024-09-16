Alpha Finance Lab Price Hits $0.0535 on Top Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.0535 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $53.50 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 82.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002073 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

