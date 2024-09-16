Alpine Associates Management Inc. Has $100.85 Million Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,667,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,800 shares during the quarter. United States Steel accounts for 4.8% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $100,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth $200,952,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

X has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Glj Research upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.76.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $36.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. United States Steel had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

