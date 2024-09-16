Alpine Associates Management Inc. Purchases 487,600 Shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,477,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,600 shares during the quarter. Sterling Check comprises 1.8% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 2.53% of Sterling Check worth $36,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Check by 7,540.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sterling Check by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sterling Check by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,085 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the first quarter valued at $9,648,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Check Stock Performance

Shares of STER stock opened at $16.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Sterling Check Corp. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $16.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.57.

Insider Activity

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Sterling Check had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $200.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sterling Check’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Check news, insider Lou Paglia sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $712,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 618,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,367,714.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Check Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

See Also

