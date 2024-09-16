Alpine Associates Management Inc. Takes $11.79 Million Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 354,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ChampionX from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

ChampionX Stock Performance

CHX opened at $28.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $893.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. ChampionX’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

About ChampionX

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.