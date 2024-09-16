Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

DOX opened at $86.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.08 and a 200 day moving average of $84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Amdocs has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $94.04.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company's revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amdocs will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Amdocs by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

