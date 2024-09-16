América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Holdings Cut by Westwood Global Investments LLC

Westwood Global Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,298,574 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 252,886 shares during the quarter. América Móvil accounts for 12.1% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $243,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in América Móvil by 448.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,158,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627,860 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,821,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298,239 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth about $42,575,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in América Móvil during the first quarter worth about $1,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMX shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $18.90 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.39.

NYSE:AMX opened at $16.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). América Móvil had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.2608 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

