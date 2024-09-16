American Planning Services Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

American Planning Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 84.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,707 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises about 1.2% of American Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 259.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS OMFL opened at $52.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.28.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

