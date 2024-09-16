American Planning Services Inc. Has $14.41 Million Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

American Planning Services Inc. decreased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,843 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises 10.1% of American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $14,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

PTLC opened at $51.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.62.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

