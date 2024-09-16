American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Down 36.6% in August

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 125,000 shares of American Strategic Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 910,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,012,145. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 128,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,642. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYC stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $9.38. 10,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,361. American Strategic Investment has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $10.91. The company has a market cap of $24.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14.

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

