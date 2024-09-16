AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

AMREP Stock Performance

Shares of AXR traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.05. 38,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,128. AMREP has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.31 million, a PE ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Get AMREP alerts:

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.09 million during the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

Insider Transactions at AMREP

Institutional Trading of AMREP

In related news, major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.15 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 427,774 shares in the company, valued at $9,902,968.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $256,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 415,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,640,435.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 4,000 shares of AMREP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 427,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,902,968.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 29,214 shares of company stock valued at $659,029. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMREP in the fourth quarter valued at $9,505,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMREP by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMREP during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMREP by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMREP

(Get Free Report)

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.