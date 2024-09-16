AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
AMREP Stock Performance
Shares of AXR traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.05. 38,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,128. AMREP has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $26.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.31 million, a PE ratio of 48.24 and a beta of 0.87.
AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.09 million during the quarter. AMREP had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 5.85%.
Insider Transactions at AMREP
Institutional Trading of AMREP
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMREP in the fourth quarter valued at $9,505,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMREP by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMREP during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMREP by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AMREP
AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AMREP
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.